Dean Ambrose’s 5 best moments in WWE

Dean Ambrose is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the modern era. The former Shield member reportedly refused to sign a new contract and there are rumors that Ambrose is leaving WWE following WrestleMania 35 — something that the WWE themselves have announced. Ambrose has had a long and successful career in the WWE thus far, with several moments standing out as special.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 of his best moments in WWE.

First Shield promo

When the Shield first appeared and decimated Superstars, the WWE Universe was left with questions as to who they were. It was critical that they put out a good promo. That’s exactly what they did.

In a direct to handicam sort of promo, the Shield answered all the questions as to why they attacked the WWE Superstars. Their wanton destruction was not without reason, and they were actually shields from injustice.

All through the promo, it was Ambrose’s wild charisma, which made a marked difference. He appeared to be the leader and was immediately marked out as special by the WWE Universe.

Begging Lesnar to come back

Dean Ambrose is a psychotic lunatic. At least that is the way that WWE has booked him in the past. So, when it came to facing Brock Lesnar, he took everything up a notch. Ambrose was supposed to face Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at Fastlane. Ahead of the match, he called out Lesnar begging to be hit. Lesnar hit him with several moves and F-5s leaving him lying in the ring. But when he was leaving, Ambrose begged for him to come back. Reigns would come out to stop the brutality, but Ambrose stopped it himself with a low-blow to Lesnar.

The sheer endurance of Ambrose, and ability to take punishment, makes this all the more impressive.

Thumbtacks Jericho

Dean Ambrose is a brutal wrestler. He is not the best in-ring Superstar, but his charisma more than makes up for this shortcoming. When it was time for his match against Jericho in the Chamber of Horrors match, the match itself was a let-down. However, there was a moment in there which stands out for the sheer brutality, where Ambrose slams Jericho into thumbtacks. Jericho screams in pain and visibly bleeds out of his after the moment.

Dean Ambrose attacking Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose has attacked Seth Rollins numerous times over the years, and they are still some of his best moments in WWE. The first time that he attacked Rollins was in 2014. In June of 2104, Rollins turned his back on his Shield Brothers to join the authority. Needless to say, neither Reigns nor Ambrose took it well. So later when he could finally get his hands on Rollins there was no stopping Ambrose. With a little help from Reigns, Ambrose flattened both Rollins and Randy Orton. Ambrose was massively over and the crowd loved the moment.

The other time he attacked Rollins which is mentioned on this list was a completely different situation. Earlier in the night, Roman Reigns had announced that he was taking a step back from WWE due to his recurring Leukaemia. The crowd was left heartbroken, and when Rollins and Ambrose won the WWE Tag Team Championship later that night it was supposed to be a heartwarming moment. Instead, Dean Ambrose executed a huge heel turn and left Rollins battered and bruised. While the later booking might have ruined the turn, the turn itself was one of the best of all time.

Money in the Bank Cash-in

If you put all three members of the Shield together, you are bound to get some amazing moments. That’s exactly what the WWE discovered when Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Seth Rollins beat Roman Reigns in an impressive match, following which Ambrose immediately cashed in the briefcase he had earned earlier in the night.

The cash-in is considered to be one of the best of all time, next to Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania cash-in.