5 Best custom WWE Championships by Superstars

The Championships in WWE are the most prestigious items that a WWE Superstar might ever hold in their career. They are what so many Superstars compete for in hope of earning. At the end of the day, they are the prizes for everything that the Superstars might do in WWE. However, when they introduce custom titles in WWE, that usually makes a whole lot of difference. The fans talk about the custom WWE Championships, and it makes for quite an interesting angle as well as the title reflects the personality of the WWE Superstars.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 different custom Championships introduced by WWE Superstars.

John Cena’s United States Championship Spinner Belt

This is not the only time that either John Cena or this design will feature on this list. When John Cena won the United States Championship for the third time, he introduced his own version of it. The Championship was a spinner belt — as in it literally would spin, with the words, ‘Word Life’, ‘John Cena’, and ‘US Championship’, written on it. This fit in perfectly with Cena’s rapper gimmick, and the kids and Cena both loved it.

Stone Cold’s Smokin’ Skull Championship Belt

Stone Cold is one of the top WWE performers of all time. He is a WWE legend and the face of one of the most critical eras of WWE — The Attitude Era. WWE held nothing back at that point when it came to pushing Stone Cold as he was their main weapon against WCW.

Stone Cold had a custom WWE belt — The Smokin’ Skull Championship. Gold with Black detail, the belt had a Skull with smoke streaming out, and two rattlesnakes on either side.

The Rock’s Brahma Bull Championship Belt

The belt that never was. The Rock’s Brahma Bull Championship belt might have been the most beautiful custom title ever made for a WWE Superstar. The Belt had a large gold Brahma Bull design on the front, which lived up to the Rock’s moniker. The Bull had red eyes, and in an even better feature, it had the patented eyebrow raise of The Rock. It also had the Rock’s name emblazoned on it.

The reason that the title never made it on to television, was that Rock lost the Championship before the belt was ready.

John Cena’s WWE Championship Spinner Belt

John Cena loves WWE Championships which spin. This much is evident.

When he became the WWE Champion, Cena modified the Spinner belt. It remains the longest lasting custom belt of WWE, as although it was made for Cena, it was not changed for 8 years. Multiple Superstars held it, and it continued to spin before changes were finally made to the title.

Daniel Bryan’s Natural Belt

Ever since debuting his ‘New Daniel Bryan’ gimmick as a heel, Bryan had promised that he would introduce a new Championship in WWE. On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, that’s exactly what he did.

Of all the WWE Championships, this might be the only one to change the material of the title completely. Daniel Bryan got rid of the old belt saying it was not eco-friendly. Instead, the belt he introduced, was made from organic hemp and the wood of a naturally fallen Oak tree. It certainly is good to look at.