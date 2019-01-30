As we reported yesterday, former WWE Champion and Shield member Dean Ambrose is set to leave the WWE. This was later confirmed by WWE and PWInsider has more details on the situation now.

According to PWInsider, WWE kept the situation under the wraps until RAW when the word began to spread among the roster. This not about money and it’s more about Ambrose being frustrated in his role and what creative has had for him and he now wants to go do something else. He turned down a 5-year deal worth just over $1 million a year.

This is what Mike Johnson had to say:

“We are told that Ambrose met with different members of WWE management over the last couple of days and made it clear by the time he had finished with his final meeting at Monday Night Raw yesterday that he was not intending on signing a new deal and was looking to leave. We are told this is not really a financial issue as much as he is the type of person who if he is not happy he is just going to make it clear that he’s not happy and wants to go on and do something else.”

Dean Ambrose is set to finish up with the WWE soon after WrestleMania but the situation could still change.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)