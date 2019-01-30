WWE SmackDown Live’s first match was a United States Championship match between R-Truth and Shinsuke Nakamura.

R-Truth was granted a United States Title match on SmackDown Live by WWE management. R-Truth had been supposed to be the #30 entrant in the Royal Rumble following his win in the final of the Mae Young Classic Tournament. Unfortunately, the chance was stolen from him when Nia Jax attacked him from behind and entered the Royal Rumble in his stead.

In the match, there was a shock awaiting the audience, Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as R-Truth. During the match, there was a roll-up from R-Truth, and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to kick out at the very last second. However, the referee stopped the match saying that R-Truth had actually won the bout and he had won the Championship. A replay revealed that Nakamura’s shoulder had been down after all.

Rusev came out next and challenged R-Truth for the title, saying that he did not deserve to hold it, but incredibly R-Truth beat him with another roll-up.

Both Rusev and Nakamura attacked him following the match and possibly left him injured. But for the moment at least, R-Truth is the United States Champion.