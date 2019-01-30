Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown follows the excellent 2019 Royal Rumble and could see the start of a couple of WrestleMania storylines as well as the build to Elimination Chamber 2019. Scroll down for full WWE SmackDown results:

WWE SmackDown Preview

Asuka’s next challenger

Asuka retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble and with Becky Lynch clearly choosing Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania, the big question is what are WWE’s plans for ‘The Empress’. Could we see another classic between Charlotte and Asuka or will a new challenger emerge?

Shane and The Miz’s championship celebration

The co-besties, Shane McMahon and The Miz, surprised some fans by winning the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships at the Rumble. Their celebration begins tonight on SmackDown and don’t be surprised if The Miz’s dad is there to celebrate with them.

Daniel Bryan’s next move

Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble with the help of his new heavy, Erick Rowan. What’s next for Daniel Bryan? Will he have a new challenger or will Styles return with backup? We’ll find out more on WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown results will be updated when the show begins…

WWE SmackDown Results

Becky Lynch kicks off SmackDown

Winner of the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch, kicked off SmackDown. She says it’s been a crazy few days and says that unlike Ronda Rousey, she didn’t crumble from defeat. The fans chanted for her until Charlotte Flair came out.

Charlotte took shots at Becky and snidely commented about how she was in the pre-show at WrestleMania 34. Lynch looked to walk away but Charlotte attacked her from behind and a brawl ensued, forcing referees and officials to separate them.

Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs R-Truth (for the WWE US Championship)

Nakamura was totally on top for the beginning of the match. Nakamura hits R-Truth with a number of knee strikes to the midsection but couldn’t pin him. Against the run of the match, Truth suddenly rolled Nakamura over and pinned him! R-Truth is the new WWE US CHampion.

R-Truth def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Rusev and Lana came out after the match and the Bulgarian Brute demanded a shot at the title.

R-Truth (C) vs Rusev (for the WWE US CHampionship)

This match didn’t last long. Rusev started in control but after he R-Truth into the turnbuckle but Truth used the momentum to pin Rusev.

R-Truth def. Rusev

A frustrated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked R-Truth after the match, laying him out.

Rey Mysterio gets a nasty surprise

Rey Mysterio was out for a match but Zelina Vega interrupted him. Vega said she was upset for not being at ringside last week on SmackDown and claimed that she distracted Mysterio.

Andrade attacked Mysterio from behind at this point and hit him with the Three Amigos followed by a Hammerlock DDT to lay out Rey.

Shane McMahon and The Miz celebrate

Shane McMahon had a huge surprise for The Miz. After a celebratory video, he called out The Miz’s dad who greeted by chants of “Mr. Miz”. Miz’s dad told him that he was proud of him and loved him.

Shane then announced that their next challengers would be the winners of the following Fatal-4-Way match.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville said they wanted to take part in the women’s tag-team title Elimination Chamber match. Rose then said that Naomi had humiliated her on Tough Enough which had led to her getting emotional issued causig her boyfriend to leave her. This was why she was after Naomi’s marriage.

The Usos vs The Bar vs The New Day vs Heavy Machinery

Otis Dozovic and Jimmy Uso started off but Uso tagged in Kofi Kingston almost immediately. Kofi tried to slide through Otis’ legs but Dozovic sat down on him and forced him to tag in Big E. Otis hit E with a massive powerslam as we went to break.

Back from the break, Big E dumped Jimmy Uso out of the ring before Kofi and E hit Sheamus with the Midnight Hour. Cesaro broke it up and E clothesline him out of the ring. Dozovic came in as the legal man and Heavy Machinery hit Kofi Kingston with the Compactor and pinned him.

The New Day are eliminated

Dozovic continued his impressive performance, taking Cesaro out. He then hit Cesaro with the Caterpillar. Sheamus cleared the ring at this point and Jimmy Uso came in. During the commotion, Cesaro hit Tucker Knight uppercut and Sheamus followed it up with a Brogue Kick to pin him.

Heavy Machinery is eliminated

As Shemaus celebrated, Jey Uso hit him with a superkick. Jimmy Uso followed it up with a Frog Splash to pin Sheamus and win the match.

The Usos eliminate The Bar to win

Daniel Bryan addresses the WWE Universe

Bryan told the fans that everyone in the planet won at the WWE Royal Rumble because he won.

Bryan then called out his new heavy – Rowan. He said that Rowan wasn’t just brute strength but was his intellectual peer.

Rowan then brought a recycle bin into the ring and Daniel Bryan threw the WWE Championship belt into it. He said a cow had given its life for it and he couldn’t continue using it as a symbol.

Byran then unveiled a new eco-friendly title belt. As Bryan showed off the belt, AJ Styles interrupted. Randy Orton’s music hit soon after.

They were joined by Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe. Joe took a shot at Styles’ wife and a huge brawl broke out as Daniel Bryan screamed from ringside.

Triple H appeared on the Titantron and officially announced the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber.