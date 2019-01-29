WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35?

Dean Ambrose, a former member of the Shield, might be leaving WWE following WrestleMania 35. According to reports by PW Torch, Ambrose told upper WWE management that he will leave WWE following the expiration of his contract this April. He apparently told Vince McMahon this on this weekend, which could be why he was eliminated from the Rumble early, and then lost to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

The reason, according to sources of PW Torch, is that he is frustrated with the direction that WWE has taken with his character recently. This could well be true, and could also be compounded by the fact that his feud with Seth Rollins never played out properly.

Ambrose is currently at loose ends after having lost the Intercontinental Championship, and it will be interesting to see how WWE books him going forward. Since he turned down a new contract and a raise by WWE, his mind may be made up.

Could we soon see him sign with AEW? You never know.