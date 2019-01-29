5 Twists and Surprises which can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is one of the most important pay-per-views of the year. With the Rumble having taken place, the WWE Universe and the Superstars are finally on the Road to WrestleMania. This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a momentous announcement by Becky Lynch when she revealed her intentions of facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Now, with the base being laid, it is up to WWE to continue the buildup for their biggest show of the year.

Daniel Bryan, Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the team of Shane McMahon and the Miz will all need rivalries heading into the pay-per-view. With that in mind, here are 5 surprises and twists which can happen on the Royal Rumble fallout episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Daniel Bryan reveals his whole society

Daniel Bryan’s match at WWE Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship brought one of the biggest surprises of the entire pay-per-view. While both Superstars were performing well, the tide changed in the favour of Bryan following an interference. Erick Rowan entered the ring when the referee was knocked out, and knocked out AJ Styles. The blow was enough for Bryan to pin Rowan and get the win.

After winning, Bryan and Rowan continued to attack Styles revealing their alliance. This week on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan could reveal that there are more members in his faction. The team of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan teaming with Bryan would be a huge boost to the WWE Champion.

A Club Reunion

AJ Styles was left lying in the middle of the ring, as it became clear that he was suffering from a numerical disadvantage. Styles might continue his feud with Bryan on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, but if he is to do so, he needs support.

Support is readily available to Styles as well, in the form of Anderson and Gallows — The Club. There could be a reunion of the three in Styles’ hour of need, and a battle between factions could ensue.

Asuka has a new challenger

Asuka’s last challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title, Becky Lynch, has now announced that she plans to face Ronda Rousey. This means that Asuka is in need of a challenger. While the obvious challenger for Asuka seems like the runner-up to the Women’s Royal Rumble — Charlotte, it could be someone else entirely. Nikki Cross recently made her way up to the main roster, and a feud against Asuka would do wonders for her.

Samoa Joe wants revenge

Mustafa Ali’s performance at the WWE Royal Rumble was incredible as usual. However, one elimination he made during the course of the Rumble may just come back to haunt him. Ali eliminated Samoa Joe from the Rumble, something Joe is unlikely to forget. This week might see Joe assault Ali to teach him a lesson.

Shane McMahon turns on The Miz

Shane McMahon and Miz won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the WWE Royal Rumble. The two are now set to celebrate their victory on WWE SmackDown Live as the new Tag Team Champions. Instead, there might be a shock waiting for the Miz. Shane McMahon might turn his back on the Miz and assault him, thereby breaking up their tag team.