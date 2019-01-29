Seth Rollins won the men’s WWE Royal Rumble and won the right to face whichever champion he chose. He seemingly made his decision last night when he came out to confront WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, with the match officially confirmed after WWE RAW went off the air.

Brock Lesnar laughed in Rollins’ face after the latter confronted him on RAW, leading Rollins to attack Lesnar. It didn’t really turn out well for Rollins though as Lesnar blocked his attempted Curb Stomp and hit him with four F5’s. He then laid out the WWE Universal Championship title on the mat and hit him with a fifth F5’s on it.

As Brock Lesnar started to turn away, Rollins called him out again. This led Lesnar to hit him with a sixth F5 as RAW went off the air.

WWE shared a video of what happened afterward. As Lesnar made his way up the ramp and left, Rollins got back to his feet with the help of referees.