At WWE Royal Rumble 2019, Seth Rollins defeated the other 29-men to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. This meant that he would get to choose his own opponent for WrestleMania, choosing between the Universal Title and the WWE Title and that opponent is Brock Lesnar.

On WWE RAW, Rollins revealed that he was indecisive about whom to face at WrestleMania, and that he needed time to make the decision. However, Triple H came out and said that Seth Rollins did not all that much time and needed to decide on RAW itself.

Later in the night, Rollins was supposed to come out and choose his opponent. However, Brock Lesnar came out instead. Paul Heyman was cutting his usual promo and talking about how Rollins should not choose Lesnar when Rollins made his way down to the ring. Once there, Rollins attacked Lesnar immediately.

This did not go well for him. Lesnar picked up Rollins and hit him with F-5 after F-5. When Lesnar was leaving after having hit 5 f-5s Rollins mocked him, asking if that was all Lesnar had. Lesnar answered with another F-5.

WWE confirmed Rollins vs Lesnar was official for WrestleMania after RAW went off the air.