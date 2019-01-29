This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch come out after Ronda Rousey defeated Bayley in a title match. Lynch was greeted by raucous applause to her entrance, and then she chose to address Ronda Rousey.

Lynch called out Ronda Rousey and said that she wanted a piece of her. She then went on to say that maybe Seth Rollins needed time to make his decision about who to face at WrestleMania, but Becky Lynch did not need the same time. She looked at Rousey and announced that she wanted to face her at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey did not take that well and then faced down Lynch. She said that she wanted Becky Lynch to be her best self when she faced Rousey. She wanted to defeat the ‘best version’ of Becky Lynch.

Rousey then went on to mock Lynch, saying that while Lynch had been training Ronda had been in the main event of UFC. She also reminded her that she stole the show last year at WrestleMania, and was going to do the same this year.

The two are now set to face each other at WrestleMania 35.