This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw the return of two WWE Legends.

Elias came out to the ring and there he continued the heel turn he had executed at the Royal Rumble. He told the WWE Universe that he was not singing for them and that he was only going to perform for himself. While the WWE Universe played along with everything that was taking place, the situation did not sit well with two legends in the back.

Jeff Jarrett came out of the back to interrupt Elias yet again, as he had done the same thing last night. Then, as if that was not enough, Road Dogg interrupted Elias as well. Road Dogg said his signature catchphrase and then the two made their way down to the ring while singing.

Elias did not take it well and attacked them both. He clocked Road Dogg across the back with a guitar. Inside the ring, Jeff Jarrett actually put up quite a fight, but it did not last. Elias then hit Jarrett on the back with a guitar as well, putting an end to them both.