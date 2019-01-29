WWE News: Cris Cyborg spotted at WWE Performance Center (Photo)

Cris Cyborg is one of the top women to have ever fought in the UFC. She was a hugely dominant Champion in the UFC, and now it looks like she might be coming to WWE.

Cris Cyborg has often been linked to WWE over the past years. Mick Foley was one of the people who has lobbied for Cyborg with Mr. McMahon, trying to get him to sign Cyborg. Cyborg recently lost her Championship to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. There might never be a better time for Cyborg to make the move to WWE.

Ariel Helwani, ESPN’s resident MMA specialist recently shared a photo of Cris Cyborg posing in front of the WWE Performance Centre. If she were to sign, she would need a lot of training as professional wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts are completely different styles.

It appears as though @criscyborg is at the WWE Performance Center today. pic.twitter.com/jzsssHmcOR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2019

There are known issues between Cyborg and Ronda Rousey, with Cyborg having wanted a fight with Rousey for a long time. Whether WWE will ignore the issues and sign Cyborg anyway, remains to be seen. However, if she is coming to WWE, the Women’s Division would get a huge boost.