WWE has come a long way forward in recent years when it comes to the way that they treat their Women’s Division. The Women have their very own Royal Rumble Match — something that started up in 2018. Last night’s WWE Royal Rumble Match saw the second-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. However, it also had a huge surprise in the Men’s Royal Rumble as well. Nia Jax entered and participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will be talking about 4 times that Women entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Chyna

‘The Ninth Wonder of the World’ Chyna, was one of the first-ever women to compete in WWE on an equal footing with men. She was imposing in the ring and regularly competed with her male counterparts. At one point she also held the Intercontinental Championship. In 1999 and 2000, however, she would make history by twice being the first Woman to ever enter the WWE Royal Rumble Match.

In 1999, Vince McMahon wanted a Corporate Royal Rumble, with members of the Corporation and D-Generation X participating in the competition. The winner would be the Number 30 entrant in the actual Royal Rumble Match. Chyna won this match and entered the Royal Rumble. She came in an eliminated Mark Henry before Stone Cold then eliminated her from the competition.

2000 saw her come out in the Royal Rumble Match yet again. She was a participant and spent a bit of time after entering performing against Jericho. She suplexed him out of the ring but was then sent out of the ring herself by Big Boss Man.

Beth Phoenix

The WWE Universe would have to wait ten years before the next woman would enter the Royal Rumble Match. 2010 saw the Royal Rumble Match with The Great Khali entering and clobbering CM Punk at Number 5. The Number 6 entrant was then Beth Phoenix. The Great Khali politely placed her on the apron telling her to leave. Phoenix took advantage of his tactics by kissing Great Khali and using the distraction to pull him out of the ring.

She would not last in the Royal Rumble for too long after that, as Punk hit her with the Go To Sleep and sent her out.

Kharma

One of the most misused women by WWE, Kharma, better known as Awesome Kong, was an entrant in the 2012 Royal Rumble. While the rest of her WWE run disappointed, Kharma pulled out quite the performance in 2012. She came out and clotheslined Michael Cole. Cole quickly eliminated himself, but Kharma then turned to Dolph Ziggler and hit him with the Implant Buster. She then eliminated Hunico before being eliminated herself.

Nia Jax

Finally, after 2012, the next Women’s entrant was in 2019. This was surprising as Nia Jax was already a part of the Women’s Royal Rumble. She came out, and eliminated Mustafa Ali, and was then trying to attack Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio. This would work against her, as both Orton and Mysterio teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to eliminated her from the Rumble match.