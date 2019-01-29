5 Twists and Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is now in the past. The show was extremely intriguing with amazing matches thrown in, and now the fallout show on WWE RAW is likely to be as impressive. This week’s episode of the show will see all the repercussion from last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and will also see the start of the Road to WrestleMania 35. There will be storyline development heading into the biggest show of WWE’s calendar year. As such, there is likely to be quite a few surprises and twists that could take place in the show.

In this article, we will talk about 5 surprises and twists which could happen on WWE RAW.

Bray Wyatt shows up

There was a lot of talk about a return for Bray Wyatt returning to action in an all-new avatar. Unfortunately, Wyatt did not appear at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The night after Royal Rumble is usually a night which has also seen returns and call-ups in the past.

With Erick Rowan joining Daniel Bryan, many fans may think that Wyatt may be involved there. However, the biggest twist here would be Wyatt appearing on RAW with his new gimmick.

Braun Strowman attacks Bobby Lashley

By now, it is clear that Braun Strowman may not be facing Brock Lesnar again in the near-future. He was booked for a title shot but was removed and replaced by Finn Balor. He then went on to even lose the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble. Now it is extremely important that he be kept in the picture, and this week’s episode of WWE RAW could do that. Having Strowman attack the Intercontinental Title holder, Bobby Lashley would send a statement of intent. A triple threat feud between Strowman, Lashley, and Dean Ambrose, heading into WrestleMania would be an excellent idea.

Ronda Rousey confronted by the Four Horsewomen

Ronda Rousey has done a lot to raise the ire of each of the four Horsewomen of WWE. Becky Lynch has now, after humungous effort, managed to win the WWE Royal Rumble. This means that she can face Ronda Rousey for the Universal Title at WrestleMania. Given the fact that Sasha Banks also flashed her the Four Horsewomen sign after losing the match, this might be a possibility.

The only difficulty would lie in Charlotte and Becky reconciling enough to team up once again.

Finn Balor attacks Brock Lesnar

Many fans have talked about Finn Balor’s match against Brock Lesnar and praised him for it. Balor put on an incredible performance, and despite not coming out in his Demon form hurt Lesnar. He actually managed to make fans believe that he might be able to put away ‘The Beast’ without too much of an issue.

That was not the case and he was defeated, being forced to tap out via a Kimura Lock. After the match, Lesnar continued his assault on Balor. That alone signals that this might not be over. Balor may have unfinished business with Lesnar, and him attacking Lesnar on the Rumble fallout show would be a good way of indicating that.

The two could continue to feud in the future, and there may even be a Demon Balor vs Lesnar match for WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins selects the WWE Championship

The only way the Balor storyline is possible is if Seth Rollins does not choose to face Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania. Rollins can choose either the WWE Championship or the Universal Title due to winning the Royal Rumble. This week’s episode of WWE RAW could see Rollins make an unexpected decision and select the WWE Championship.