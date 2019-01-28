The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble may have come and gone but we still have RAW and SmackDown to look forward too. Tonight’s episode of RAW could give us a good idea as to what direction WWE may be heading to for WrestleMania. Scroll down for WWE RAW Results.

WWE RAW Preview

Seth Rollins’ Mania opponent

Seth Rollins won the men’s Royal Rumble match last night and will have a big decision to make on RAW later tonight. Rollins has a date with a title shot at Mania but who will he choose – WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar or WWE Champion Daniel Bryan?

What’s next for Finn Balor?

Finn Balor put on the performance of a lifetime at the Royal Rumble, taking ‘The Beast’ to the limit. However, Balor came up short in the end and was forced to tap out to the Kimura Lock. What’s next for Finn Balor on the road to WrestleMania? More on that later tonight.

Which brand will the new Superstars join?

Heavy Machinery, EC3, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross are not officially part of any WWE brand. With the Royal Rumble now over, we could find out more about the final destination for them. Which Superstars will join RAW on a full-time basis?

More NXT call-ups

Apart from the announced NXT call-ups, there is an outside chance that we could get one or two more before WrestleMania. If that does happen, tonight would be a good chance for WWE to do it.

Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania opponent

Despite being taken to the limit by Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey still left the Rumble with the RAW Women’s title. What will WWE’s WrestleMania plans for Rousey be? With Becky Lynch winning the women’s Royal Rumble, there’s a good chance Lynch could show up on RAW to confront her.

WWE RAW results will be updated when the show begins…