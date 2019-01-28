Brock Lesnar faced Finn Balor at the WWE Royal Rumble. Balor gave ‘The Beast’ a run for his money at the Royal Rumble and was seen clutching at his ribs throughout the match. Lesnar kicked out of a Coup de Grace from Balor and finally got him to tap out to the Kimura Lock.

Earlier today, backstage footage taken after WrestleMania 34 surfaced, showing Brock Lesnar throwing his title belt at Mr. McMahon who replied with an expletive.

The footage cuts off right after that and it was reported at the time that the confrontation soon got heated.

You can check out the video of the incident below: