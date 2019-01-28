2019 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match winner revealed

The 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match was a huge event for Seth Rollins specifically as he was able to seal a title match for himself at WrestleMania 35. Rollins overcame all the odds and was the winner of the match after eliminating Braun Strowman.

The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match is always one of the most awaited matches of the year. With debuts and returns from Superstars, there is always some reason to look forward to the match. In returns and debuts this year, WWE saw Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Aleister Black.

Like every year, Kofi Kingston stayed in the match miraculously, when he rolled over to the steps after having fallen out without his feet hitting the floor. He repeated the feat again when Xavier Woods came out, and a reverse wheelbarrow catch from Woods saw Kofi safe yet again. Unfortunately, he was eliminated immediately afterwards by McIntyre.

In what was one of the most shocking moments of the night, Nia Jax came out and attacked R-Truth and took his place in the match. She was hit with a Superkick, a 619, and an RKO, before being eliminated by the combined efforts of Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins found himself taken out by Lashley when he was slammed through a table on the outside.

However, he was able to survive and ultimately won the WWE Royal Rumble. He was the last man along with Braun Strowman and after pulling the Monster out onto the apron, he was able to knock the Monster out.

Seth Rollins is now going to WrestleMania for a Title Match!