2019 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match winner revealed

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 saw the 2nd-ever WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match saw the top women from WWE compete for a WrestleMania title match. Becky Lynch came out to replace Lana, as Lana had suffered an injury earlier in the night. Nia Jax further injured Lana by attacking her on the way out.

Nia Jax was eliminated by Becky Lynch, and she then retaliated by injuring Becky’s left knee before leaving. Lynch still made it back to the ring despite the officials pleading with her to let it go. Upon returning to the ring, Lynch went on to eliminate Charlotte Flair and win the match!

The winner of the 1st-ever Women’s Royal Rumble was Asuka, who would go on to challenge Charlotte Flair in a losing effort. Becky Lynch will be hoping for a different fate, as she will be able to challenge for either Asuka’s or Ronda Rousey’s Women’s Titles at WrestleMania 35.

The match saw the main roster debut of Lacey Evans, Kacy Catanzaro, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Xia Li, the first-ever Chinese woman to compete in WWE.

Becky Lynch is heading to the Royal Rumble, and might choose to face Ronda Rousey for the dream Becky Lynch – Ronda Rousey match that the WWE Universe wants.