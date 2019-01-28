5 Botches from the WWE Royal Rumble you may have missed

The WWE Royal Rumble is always one of the biggest pay-per-view matches of the year. It is often used as an introduction for call-ups from NXT to the main roster. The pay-per-view also starts the Road to WrestleMania and as a result, the pressure on the WWE Superstars performing on the show is always high. This results in a few botches as the stars try their best to stand out of the crowd.

In this article, we will be talking about the botches from the WWE Royal Rumble.

Camera Cameo

Before the main show even started, there was a big botch during the entrance of Bobby Roode. Roode was making his way out to the ring, swinging his arms around for his ‘Glorious Entrance’ when the camera-person fell over. The camera-person was backing up and was either too mesmerised by the glory of Roode or tripped, and he fell over catching a shot of the ceiling instead.

Cruiserweight Debacle

The second botch of the night also took place during the pre-show. The Cruiserweight Fatal Fourway match saw Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, and Hideo Itami all face Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship. During a spot where Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami were already on the outside, Kalisto was catapulted to the outside. Kalisto completely overshot both Itami and Tozawa during the dive, despite both men selling the bump. It was one of many botches that took place in the match.

Corey Graves Commentary

Corey Graves made a silly mistake when commentating. When talking about the number 1 entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble for 1992, he said that Ric Flair had been the first person to enter that Rumble. Ric Flair had actually gone on to win the Rumble in 1992, but he was not the first entrant. That position actually belonged to the British Bulldog in 1992.

Nia Jax Botch

The Women’s Royal Rumble saw several botches. The Mandy Rose botch where she was eliminated and almost eliminated Naomi early definitely comes to mind. However, that was far from being the worst botch of the night. Nia Jax came out and attacked an already injured Lana while making her way down to the ring. On the way down, she tried to stomp on Lana’s leg but totally missed it. Lana still sold the blow..

Kofi Kingston’s Miraculous save

Kofi Kingston pulls a move every year, where he somehow manages to save himself from being eliminated with a huge move. This year’s Royal Rumble was no different as he used Xavier Woods as a reverse wheelbarrow to make his way back to the ring. However, while that was nearly botched, Kofi is on this list for what happened in an earlier save. He fell out of the ring, with both feet hitting the floor, where actually he was supposed to have caught one of his feet on the ring. The angle was never replayed and the referees purposefully ignored it as it was onlt for a split second.

The replay which came cut out the awkward moment, and instead showed the part where Kofi Kingston had saved himself.