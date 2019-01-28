Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks Results, Who won at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Sasha Banks took on Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble. Ronda Rousey was able to retain her title after an incredible battle for supremacy.

The match saw a lot of back and forth between the two Superstars, as Ronda Rousey hurt her arm early on, trying to punch Sasha Banks but actually hitting the ring post. That was an injury that Banks exploited throughout the night.

On the other hand, if the match had been Falls Count Anywhere, it would have been over early, as Sasha Banks tapped on the outside when Rousey had locked her in an Armbar.

Ronda Rousey had been unbeatable going into the match. Ever since she made her debut in WWE, Ronda Rousey proved to be completely dominant. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, Rousey found herself facing one of the pioneer women’s wrestlers in the company in Sasha Banks. Banks was not a star to be underestimated, and that was something in the back of the mind of Rousey heading into the bout.

In the end, it was Sasha Banks who lost, as the Piper’s Pit move from Rousey saw her pin her opponent to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

However, another story developed at the end of the match, as when Rousey tried to shake Sasha Banks’ hand, Banks showed the Four Horsewomen Symbol. This could be a signal of things to come.