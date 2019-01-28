Becky Lynch vs Asuka Results, Who won at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Becky Lynch faced Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first match of the main WWE Royal Rumble show. Lynch found herself in trouble as Asuka was always looking for the Asuka Lock throughout the match.

Becky Lynch has been one of the top stars in WWE of late. The WWE Universe has backed Becky Lynch to the hilt, making their voices heard. As a result, Lynch is in the middle of one of the biggest pushes of her career. She qualified to face Asuka in the match for the SmackDown Women’s Title after having lost the title at WWE TLC due to interference by Ronda Rousey.

There were exchanges between Asuka and Becky Lynch throughout the match, with both women trying to lock in Submission holds. There were huge moves as both women proved why they deserved the title.

The submission came when Asuka bridged her Asuka Lock putting all the pressure on Lynch.

As a result, to the shock of everyone in the crowd, Becky Lynch tapped out, with Asuka retaining the SmackDown Women’s Championship.