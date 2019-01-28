Finn Balor vs Brock Lesnar Results, Who won at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Finn Balor faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title in one of the biggest matches of the night. Finn Balor started off the match hard and fast attacking Lesnar with a flurry of offence. However, Lesnar stopped Finn with apparent ease soon.

The match slowed down as matches often do during Brock Lesnar matches. But Balor sent Lesnar into the corner of the table which seriously hurt him. Throughout the rest of the match, Lesnar cowered as Balor continued to assault the target on Lesnar’s midriff.

In what was a last-minute shock, Finn Balor replaced Braun Strowman as the contender for the Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. Finn Balor is also the first-ever holder of the Universal Title, although he had to relinquish it in 1 day. Lesnar, on the other hand, is the longest holder in the history of the Championship.

In the end, Finn Balor hit the Coup de Grace on Lesnar and that was almost enough. But it was not. Lesnar kicked out and locked in the Kimura Lock and that was it. Balor had no option but to tap out. Lesnar retained his WWE Universal Title and continued his reign.

After the match was over, Brock Lesnar celebrated with the Universal Title and attacked the fallen Balor with several German Suplexes. He hit him with an F-5 as well, something he had failed earlier in the night.