WWE have just announced that Braun Straun will replace John Cena in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

On WWE RAW earlier this week, WWE announced that John Cena might miss the Royal Rumble after aggravating an ankle injury. This was confirmed earlier today and we now know that Strowman will be his replacement.

Braun Strowman was originally slated to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but Vince McMahon took him out of the match after the ‘Monster Among Men’ inadvertently destroyed his limo.