WWE have just announced that Braun Straun will replace John Cena in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
On WWE RAW earlier this week, WWE announced that John Cena might miss the Royal Rumble after aggravating an ankle injury. This was confirmed earlier today and we now know that Strowman will be his replacement.
BREAKING: @catherinekelley has learned that @BraunStrowman will replace @JohnCena in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match tonight! pic.twitter.com/x12oBNwl3j
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2019
Braun Strowman was originally slated to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but Vince McMahon took him out of the match after the ‘Monster Among Men’ inadvertently destroyed his limo.