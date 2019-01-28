WWE Royal Rumble rumors: Dolph Ziggler’s Rumble status

One WWE Superstar who hasn’t been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble yet is former WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler’s most recent appearance in WWE was against former tag-team partner Drew McIntyre.

Ziggler recently spoke to Chris van Vliet and said that he would not be at the WWE Royal Rumble:

“Technically I am still under contract, but I am not scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble tomorrow. I have a show after at Stand-Up Live.”

Ziggler also said that he was currently on a hiatus from the WWE:

“I can’t really answer that and I don’t want to make some fake thing or some sly thing. For now, I am on a hiatus from WWE. It took me like ten years to get a weekend off and this is it. So we’ll see how it goes. Like I said it’s a handshake different thing than what’s on paper and I’ve given everything and we’ll see if there is more for me to give and I’d be happy to do it.”

Dolph Ziggler WWE contract is reportedly up soon and there is no word on if the former world champion will re-sign with the WWE.

