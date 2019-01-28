We’re just a few hours away from the Rumble and the rumor mill has been on overdrive. From reports of a surprise appearance from The Rock to more rumored entrants, we take a look at last minute WWE Royal Rumble rumors.

More rumored WWE Royal Rumble match entrants

WWE have already confirmed a number of entrants for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches but there are still spots open for surprises. According to recent reports, other possible entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble match include Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara. The latter was reportedly also spotted in Phoenix ahead of the Rumble. Another injured Superstar who could return is Sami Zayn.

Christian spotted in Phoenix

WWE legend and fan favourite Christian was reportedly spotted in Phoenix ahead of the Royal Rumble? He could be in Phoenix to film something for WWE or just to attend the Royal Rumble but there could still be an outside chance that he could be a part of the Rumble match in one of the legends spots.

More Superstars spotted in Phoenix

PWInsider reported that Maryse and Kurt Angle are also both in Phoenix ahead of the Royal Rumble. Angle was there as a part of Royal Rumble Axxess and there’s definitely a good chance he could be in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Is WWE’s big surprise The Rock?

Now, let’s move to one of the biggest WWE Royal Rumble rumors doing the rounds. A recent report from Wrestle Votes says that WWE have a “big” surprise in store for fans at the WWE Royal Rumble. Wrestle Votes have been known to be reliable with scoops before.

Their report suggests that WWE are working on a big surprise for fans and also noted that this had nothing to do with Kenny Omega appearing at the Royal Rumble. They didn’t provide any further details but noted that there was a chance that this plan could still not work out. Some are suggesting that this surprise could involve The Rock, but that is very unlikely.