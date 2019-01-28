Sami Zayn has been out injured since mid-2017, undergoing shoulder surgery. The former NXT Champion has been out of action since then but was advertised for a return when Mr. McMahon’s “shake up” to RAW and SmackDown was announced along with best friend Kevin Owens.

With Sami reportedly close to fitness, there’s a good chance that WWE could have earmarked the Royal Rumble for Zayn to finally make his return if he’s ready. However, as for Kevin Owens, he is reportedly still not ready to return and is slated for a post-Mania return.

Speaking of Sami Zayn and Royal Rumbles, Zayn made his main roster debut back at the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble.