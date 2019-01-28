WWE.com have reported that John Cena will NOT be taking part in the men’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble PPV tonight.

According to WWE‘s report, John Cena is injured and therefore unable to compete. Cena reportedly picked up the ankle injury during the Fatal-4-Way match on WWE RAW two weeks ago against Finn Balor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. The injury was reportedly picked up by Cena when Drew McIntyre had an ankle lock in place during the match. Cena was said to have reaggravated his injury before this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Cena was reportedly said to feud with Lars Sullivan but the former NXT star reportedly had a nervous breakdown and had to be sent home, leading to the storyline being shelved.

John Cena will be filming a new project in Canada soon and this will reportedly keep him busy until early April. If WWE does have a WrestleMania match planned for Cena then that will not leave WWE a long time for the build to the said match.