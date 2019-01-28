AJ Styles WWE contract is reportedly coming up soon and despite rumors on a contrary, a recent update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble suggests that the ‘Phenomenal One’ intends to re-sign with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, AJ Styles is now in a great position to renegotiate his contract looking to the fact that All Elite Wrestling just got announced and are signing a number of top independent stars and are also looking to sign Superstars whose WWE contracts are coming up. Styles is also close personal friends with the Young Bucks.

AJ Styles made his WWE debut soon after leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling at the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble. Unlike a lot of other signings, he bypassed NXT and moved straight to the main roster. After the brand split, Styles moved to WWE SmackDown Live and that’s when he really hit his stride as a top guy in the WWE. Styles has since won 2 WWE Championships with one of his runs having lasted over a year. He’s also a former WWE United States Champion.

AJ Styles will challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight.