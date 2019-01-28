WWE Rumors: Injured Superstar to return at the Royal Rumble?

It’s almost time for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble and the rumor mill is well and truly on overdrive. From injured Superstars to debuts, we’ve heard them all and there are now rumblings that a WWE SmackDown star could be returning from injury at the Rumble tonight. That Superstar is former Lucha Dragons member Sin Cara.

Sin Cara is reportedly in Phoenix for the Royal Rumble and despite not being one of the announced participants, he could be a part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. This is what Dave Meltzer had to say on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Sin Cara’s back from injury, or on his way back I’m not sure if he’s cleared yet. He’s been back training but I know he’s in town.”

Will Sin Cara return at the Rumble later tonight and will his return get a genuine return from the fans? Other WWE Superstars who are rumored to be returning tonight are Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.