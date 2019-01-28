WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Major WWE Hall of Fame reveal expected during event

WWE is expected to announce a big name addition to this year’s Hall of Fame during the Royal Rumble event.

In hopes of attracting major crowds to the Hall of Fame event during this year’s WrestleMania weekend, Ringside News claim that the company may announce the Rock as the head of this year’s class of inductees during the Royal Rumble event.

This comes after they have pushed the NXT Takeover event to Friday, in the hopes that the fans would also turn up for the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday before staying on for WrestleMania on Sunday.

However, the idea to give the Rock his Hall of Fame induction has reportedly come about because the ceremony itself will go head to head with Ring of Honor’s G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden – a show that the WWE tried desperately to move from the venue, but to no avail.

Hence, the thinking behind announcing the Rock as the first entrant in this year’s class of inductees into the Hall of Fame could be that it would attract major crowds to the event and undercut the traction that the G1 Supercard could receive.

If it is true, it’s a move right out of Vince McMahon’s playbook. We’ll know soon enough.