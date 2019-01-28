The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The first PPV of the year and one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, this year’s Rumble takes place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona now. As is the custom now, we’ll get both a men’s and a women’s Royal Rumble match. We’ll take a more detailed look at the match card below. Scroll down for WWE Royal Rumble results.

What surprises will be in store for the WWE Universe tonight? We’ll have to wait and find out but this is definitely shaping up to be what could be one of the best Royal Rumbles in recent memory. Will The Beast retain the Universal Championship tonight or will it be Finn Balor’s night to win back the title he never lost? What’s in store for ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch and her quest to main-event WrestleMania? Will Sasha Banks hand Ronda Rousey her first loss in the WWE? With the threat of the nascent All Elite Wrestling looming, WWE definitely needs to knock it out of the park tonight.

Which injured WWE Superstars could return? We know that Sin Cara is in Phoenix. Bray Wyatt and Sami Zayn also have a good chance of returning tonight.

The Royal Rumble 2019 pre-show will begin in just over an hour. Stay tuned for live updates.

WWE Royal Rumble Pre-Show

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs Rezar and Scott Dawson

This impromptu match was booked backstage on the pre-show itself.

Dawson and Roode started the match before Gable and Rezar came in as the legal men. Great wrestling from Gable as he showed off his wrestling props running circles around the big man with Dawson tagging in.

Rezar and Dawson soon isolated Chad Gable and continued working him over. Bobby Roode finally came in off the hot tag and cleared the ring momentarily and hitting Dawson with a Spinebuster followed by a Spear in the corner.

Roode and Gable then tackled Rezar out of the ring. Dawson tried to roll up Gable but he kicked out and tagged Roode back in. Roode and Gable hit their double team finisher for the win.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode def. Rezar and Scott Dawson

Rusev (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (for the WWE United States Championship)

Rusev starts the match strong, driving Nakamura out of the ring with a clothesline. Rusev followed Nakamura out but caught a kick to the jaw.

Nakamura rolled Rusev back into the ring and followed it with more knee strikes followed by a headlock. Rusev broke fre and replied with a massive dropkick. Nakamura looked to follow up with a knee strike but Rusev dodged it and hit a kick to the head. Nakamura replied with a wheel kick, sending Rusev to his knees.

Nakamura looked to follow it up with a Kinshasa but Rusev dodged it. He hit Nakamura with a double axehandle and followed it up with a Machka Kick. Nakamura caught Rusev in a Triangle Choke. Rusev deadlifted Nakamura and hit a powerbomb and followed it up with a vertical suplex.

Nakamura replied with a modified Falcon Arrow but was unable to put Rusev away for the 3-count.

He went to take the turnbuckle but Lana got on the apron to stop him. Rusev knocked her off by mistake and Nakamura hit Rusev with a Kinshasa as he was distracted before pinning him to win the United States Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Akira Tozawa vs Kalisto vs Hideo Itami (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

We start off with fast paced action from all 4 men. Tozawa knocked Murphy out of the ring with a running dropkick off Kalisto. Murphy then caught Kalisto in midair at ringside and hit a vertical suplex.

Hideo Itami took control of the match at this point. He picked his opponents apart one by one to remain the last one standing. Kalisto launched Tozawa off the apron onto Buddy Murphy.

With his opponents at ringside, Buddy Murphy launched himself over the ropes and took them out.

Back in the ring, Tozawa hit Murphy with a Spikerana. Itami came in and looked to steal the pin but Kalisto hit him with a Salita del Sol. Itami kicked out at 2.

Itami and Murphy were the first two to get to their feet. Murphy caught him with a knee strike before he dodged Kalsito’s kick which also hit Murphy. Kalisto and Itami then caught Murphy with a Superkick.

Kalisto went for a springboard but Murphy caught him with a knee strike.

Itami went to hit Murphy with the GTS but Murphy dodged it and hit the Murphy’s Law to pin Itami and retain his title.

Buddy Murphy wins to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championships

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Asuka (C) vs Becky Lynch (for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Asuka and Becky Lynch locked up to begin the match with Becky pushing Asuka back into the ropes. Asuka replied with a dropkick, dropping Becky to the mat. Lynch replied with a spinning backfist.

Lynch took Asuka down with a flying clothesline, sending Asuka rolling out of the ring. Becky continued piling on the pubishment, sending Asuka face first into the ring apron. Lynch followed it up with a Bexploder into the barricade and then the action headed back into the ring and Lynch kept pummelling the champion.

Asuka went for a hip attack but got caught up in the ropes. Becky continued hitting Asuka with right hands and the ref had to separate them. Asuka used this chance to lock in a chokehold but Asuka was forced to release it.

Becky headed to the top rope but Asuka caught her with a knee strike on the way down and followed it up with multiple hip attacks.

Asuka went for a dropkick from the top rope but missed. Becky got compalcent for a second and Asuka caught her in the Asuka lock.

On the apron, Asuka hit Becky Lynch with a modified DDT to the floor. Becky barely broke the 10-count to make it back to the ring and both women started trading punched before Asuka dropped Becky with a head kick.

Becky headed to the top rope but missed her leg drop. Asuka looked for the Asuka lock but Becky reverse it into one of her own. Asuka replied with a boot to the head but Becky replied by locking in the Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka broke free and locked in the Asuka Lock again, briding it and forcing Becky Lynch to tap out.

Asuka def. Becky Lynch

The Bar (C) vs Shane McMahon and The Miz (for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships)

The co-besties faced The Bar next.

Shane just charged at Sheamus and took him down, sending him rolling out of the ring. The bell rang with Miz and Cesaro as the legal men. Miz took Cesaro down early but he replied with right hans of his own before tagging Sheamus in. The stomped Miz in the corner and Shane charged in, breaking it up.

Sheamus and Cesaro went to powerbomb Miz through the announcer’s table but Shane brokei t up. Miz set Cesaro in the table as Shane went for an elbow drop but Sheamus broke it up just in time. Shane took Sheamus out with a clothesline instead.

Cesaro hit Shane with an uppercut before tossing him into the barricade. The Bar them isolated The Miz with Shane stil down at ringside.

Shane made his way back to the apron but Sheamus and Cesaro were still firmly in control, isolating The Miz in their corner.

The Miz finally managed to tag Shane in. He can in on the hot tag and cleared house, setting both Sheamus and Cesaro in the corner. Shane went for a double Coast To Coast but Cesaro caught him in midair and hit the Cesaro Swing.

Shane briefly locked in a Triangle Lock but The Bar had him lined up for a Brogue Kick. Sheamus ended up hitting Cesaro by mistake and The Miz hit Sheamus with a Skull Crushing Finale. Shane then headed to the top rope and hit an incredible Shooting Star Press before pinning Cesaro.

Shane McMahon and The Miz def. The Bar

Ronda Rousey (C) vs Sasha Banks (for the RAW Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey went for a judo throw right off the bat and Sasha Banks countered it. Rousey took Sasha down early and mocked her and followed it by looking ot hit the Three Amigos. Sasha blocked it on the third suplex. Rousey almost locked in the armbar but had to settle for booting Rousey out of the ring.

Rousey followed her out and sent Sasha face first into the apron. She looked to follow it up with a right hand but Sasha dodged it, leading Rousey to connect with the ringpost instead.

Sasha followed it up with a suicide dive before rolling Rousey back into the ring. The Boss followed it up with the double knees in the corner but Rousey replied with a running elbow strike. Unfazed, Sasha continued working on Rousey’s arm, hitting her with an armbreaker.

Sasha locked in a nasty looking armbar and Rousey briefly lookied like she would tap out but she fought out of it. Sasha locked in the Banks Statement. Rousey finally broke free but she took a lot of damage.