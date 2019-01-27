WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Bray Wyatt returns, Multiple NXT stars to debut

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 has brought with it a huge occasion, as WWE gears up for the first PPV of 2019. As the WWE Universe awaits the pay-per-view to start, there is as always, intense speculation up in the air. The possibilities before the WWE Royal Rumble are endless, and the WWE Universe is hooked. Let’s look at the last minute WWE Royal Rumble Rumors.

As such, with so many rumours up in the air, we are going to talk about 5 last-minute rumours before the WWE Royal Rumble.

Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan is one of the only wrestlers on the roster, whose call-up was announced by WWE but didn’t show up. The other call-ups from NXT were all seen backstage, and even took part in matches these past two weeks. However, Lars Sullivan was nowhere to be seen. While it is said that his debut was planned, and he did not show up due to a panic attack, it’s puzzling he has not appeared yet. There is a rumour, that his planned feud with Cena may be scrapped, but he will be making his debut in the Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch in Two Matches

Another rumour that has been doing the rounds as of late, is that Becky Lynch may be pulling double-duty at the WWE Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch has a WWE SmackDown Women’s Title match against Asuka at the Rumble. However, there might be a situation where Lynch loses the match due to interference from Ronda Rousey. She then goes on to participate in and win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. This could all lead to the rumoured Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 35.

Big Show

According to a recent report, it appears that WWE might have a ‘big’ surprise planned for the Rumble. The surprise is none other than everybody’s favourite Giant, The Big Show. Big Show has taken a step back from active roster duty and turns up on occasions. The WWE Royal Rumble might be the best place for Big Show to make a cameo appearance and pop the crowd. He is a future WWE Hall of Famer, and a huge attraction for fans both literally and figuratively.

A Dream NXT Call-Up

One of the things that stood out about this NXT Takeover: Phoenix is the lack of a match for Velveteen Dream. Velveteen Dream has been involved in most of the big matches which have taken place at Takeover, and in the last few has proved himself to be a worthy opponent for any Superstar.

However, when he was missing from this year’s Takeover card, rumours began circulating that it might be because he is being called up to the WWE Royal Rumble. While there have been several announced call-ups, Dream’s involvement was not really announced. This might be a huge surprise for fans if The Dream makes his main roster debut.

Return of Bray Wyatt

Another one of the WWE Royal Rumble Rumors concerns Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt has been one of the figures in WWE, who has been missing from regular action despite not being injured. With rumours circulating that Wyatt could be repackaged and waiting to come back, what better place to make his return than the WWE Royal Rumble? This would also give the fans a fair chance to see Wyatt’s new avatar.