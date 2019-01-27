5 Possible twists for the WWE Royal Rumble 2019

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is one of the most awaited pay-per-views of the calendar year.

The favourite match-type of many people due to the unexpected possibilities, every year WWE kickstarts their Road to WrestleMania at the Royal Rumble. However, this year, there might be some surprises and twists people are not expecting outside the actual 30-man and 30-woman Rumble matches.

In this article, we will talk about 5 possible twists WWE might have included in WWE Royal Rumble 2019.

Ronda Rousey turns heel

Ronda Rousey is set to face Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title at WWE Royal Rumble 2019. The match is one which is highly anticipated, and Rousey is expected to win. However, given that Sasha Banks is one of the top women’s wrestlers in the world, she could manage to beat Rousey although it is unlikely to happen.

What could happen is that Banks comes close to beating Rousey, and the pressure makes Ronda Rousey turn heel. Rousey decimates Sasha Banks and turns her back on the fans to do so. This could go on to showcase a Four HorseWomen vs Four HorseWomen match in the future.

Finn Balor turns up as Prince Devitt and wins

Finn Balor has said that he will not show up as the Demon to the Royal Rumble. This might very well be true. However, anyone who has watched WWE in the past year or two knows that smiling Finn Balor is no match for the Beast.

Recently, fans saw the third persona of Balor, one that has not been seen since his days in Japan. Balor appeared at NXT Takeover UK in the form of Prince Devitt. While it was not formal, it was obvious that Balor was doing everything differently. He destroyed Jordan Devlin categorically. If Balor shows up as Prince Devitt, there is a huge chance that he will win the match against Brock Lesnar.

Shane McMahon turns on The Miz

Shane McMahon and the Miz are teaming up at the Royal Rumble to face The Bar for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles. The pairing of Shane McMahon and the Miz is really popular, and one that the fans have fallen in love with.

However, it might come to an end sooner than expected. The initially reluctant Shane McMahon might be biding his time before he turns on the Miz. Shane turning heel would also serve WWE’s apparent purpose of keeping Shane McMahon in the spotlight during WrestleMania season. It would be heartbreaking to see the Miz betrayed and be a very effective face turn for him.

The Undertaker wins the Men’s Royal Rumble match

The Undertaker is past his prime. Everyone in the world appears to know that except for WWE. At the moment, The Deadman looks like he is struggling any time he is in the ring. He is, however, yet to retire.

The Undertaker has always been involved in some storyline or the other in WWE come-WrestleMania season. He might be involved this time as well if he enters the Men’s Royal Rumble and wins it to challenge Finn Balor at WrestleMania. This would see the Demon face the Deadman, which is a dream match for many at WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon heel turn

Vince McMahon does not seem to age. Given how old he is, it is remarkable that the WWE Chairman has as much involvement in WWE as he does. Since his return, Vince McMahon has been highly involved in storylines.

This could continue, as Vince McMahon could back his ‘Chosen One’ of old in Drew McIntyre. An interference by Vince McMahon helping Drew McIntyre to win the Royal Rumble would be an extremely engaging storyline currently.