The WWE Royal Rumble is always one of those occasions where WWE has huge surprises planned for the WWE Universe. Each year, Rumble sees the returns and debuts in WWE, as Superstars make their way out during the match. This year is no different, as it appears WWE may have a ‘big’ surprise in the works.

According to a Tweet by WrestleVotes, WWE has a ‘big’ surprise ready for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. They specified that it has nothing to do with Kenny Omega.

A “big” surprise may be in the plans Sunday at the Rumble, one that’s being kept from nearly everyone. However, I’m not going to leak it. Two reasons, 1. If it happens, everyone should have a genuine reaction to the moment & 2. WWE doesn’t even know if it’s going to work out yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 26, 2019

According to speculation by Ringside News, the ‘big’ surprise from WWE could very well be a huge return from a WWE Legend.

Big Show is reported to be in Phoenix during the WWE Royal Rumble. However, the appearance might not be decided yet. If Big Show does make an appearance in the Rumble, it would make sense as well given how many times the Superstar has returned to WWE.

However, the appearance might not signal anything more than a one-time return for him.

It remains to be seen if things work out at all.