WWE News: WWE may have a ‘big’ surprise in place for the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is always one of those occasions where WWE has huge surprises planned for the WWE Universe. Each year, Rumble sees the returns and debuts in WWE, as Superstars make their way out during the match. This year is no different, as it appears WWE may have a ‘big’ surprise in the works.

According to a Tweet by WrestleVotes, WWE has a ‘big’ surprise ready for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. They specified that it has nothing to do with Kenny Omega.

According to speculation by Ringside News, the ‘big’ surprise from WWE could very well be a huge return from a WWE Legend.

Big Show is reported to be in Phoenix during the WWE Royal Rumble. However, the appearance might not be decided yet. If Big Show does make an appearance in the Rumble, it would make sense as well given how many times the Superstar has returned to WWE.

However, the appearance might not signal anything more than a one-time return for him.

It remains to be seen if things work out at all.

