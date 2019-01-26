NXT TakeOver Phoenix comes later tonight, the day before the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble. The yellow brand has another stacked card (not that it matters since TakeOver’s are always good, right?) with the card being headlined by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT Championship against Aleister Black. Scroll down for full NXT TakeOver Phoenix results.

NXT TakeOver Phoenix Results

Undisputed Era (C) vs War Raiders (for the NXT Tag-Team Championships)

Knowing they had the size and weight disadvantage, Strong and O’Reilly attacked off the bat, trying to get themselves the upper hand. Strong and O’Reilly isolated Hanson in their corner. Rower came in and took out Strong and O’Reilly but Hanson totally missed a suicide dive and crashed to the floor.

O’Reilly and Strong took advantage. O’Reilly held Rowe in place as Strong followed it with a backbreaker. Rower still cleared the ring and went to tag in Hanson.

Hanson almost made the tag but Kyle O’ Reilly distracted him as Strong came in and hit a running dropkick. Despite their efforts, Hanson tagged in and cleaned house. He hit a massive Frog Splash on O’Reilly but Strong broke up the count.

Strong and O’Reilly followed it up with a massive superplex but it still wasn’t enough. The Undisputed Era followed it up with the High-Low combo Hanson kicked out again.

Rowe came in at this point and hit Strong and O’Reilly with a simultaneous Powerslam-Powerbomb combo. The War Raiders finished Kyle O’Reilly off with the Fallout to become the new NXT Tag-Team Champions.

War Raiders def. Undisputed Era

Matt Riddle vs Kassius Ohno

Matt Riddle went on the offense right away, attacking Ohno with palm strikes before hitting a Superman Punch at ringside. Ohno withstood the initial assault and tool the advantage, using his size to his advantage. Ohno hit Riddle with a nasty back elbow. Riddle went for a German Suplex but his bare feet came to bite him as Ohno stepped on his foot. Riddle still didn’t break the grip and hit the German.

Matt Riddle followed up with his version of the ‘Yes Kicks’ but Ohno caught his foot and replied with a knee strike followed by a sitout Powerbomb. Riddle kicked out and Ohno followed it with a Moonsault. Another kick out.

Riddle replied with a Sleeper Suplex after rejecting a gesture of friendship from a downed Ohno. Riddle continued hitting elbow strikes forcing Ohno to tap out.

Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

Ricochet (C) vs Johnny Gargano (for the NXT North American Championship)

Gargano made a strong start to the match, taking Ricochet down with a headlock. This was followed by an incredible sequence where both men countered everything they threw at each other.

Ricochet offered Gargano a hand to help him get up but Gargano went to attack Ricochet remorselessly. Ricochet saw it coming and saw it off.

Johnny Gargano’s strategy was clear. He tried his best to ground Ricochet and take his agility down a peg.

Both men clearly had each other’s game scouted well. Ricochet stopped Gargano’s DDT in it’s stop and followed it with a massive dive over the ropes.

Ricochet headed to the top rope again but Gargano kept holding onto his foot before following that with left hands. Ricochet countered a Frankensteiner from the top rope and left Gargano speechless.

Both men followed it with another incredible sequence of counters. Ricochet came close to winning and followed it with a 450 Splash for a nearfall. He followed it up with a Shooting Star Press but Gargano rolled him up for a nearfall.

Gargano looked to reply with a suicide dive but Ricochet caught him on his shoulders. Gargano countered this into a Spikerana and rolled Ricochet back into the ring before hitting the Springboard DDT for a nearfall.

Johnny Gargano took the padding off the floor at ringside after this but didn’t go through with a DDT to the floor. Ricochet locked in the Garga-No-Escape on Gargano but he reached the ropes.

Back to ringside, this time Gargano hit Ricochet with a Suplex on the floor followed by his patented slingshot DDT in the ring to pin Ricochet and win his first singles title in WWE.

Johnny Gargano def. Ricochet

Shayna Baszler (C) vs Bianca Belair (for the NXT Women’s Championship)

The champ made a great start to the match, working on Belair’s arm early and looking ot injure it. She followed it by stamping on Belair’s arm.

With her left arm hurt, Belair did what she could with her right and it wasn’t much. Baszler caught her with a knee to the jaw before continuing her onslaught.

Belair tried to hit back with a spear but she couldn’t continue her momentum as but Baszler caught her with a step-up enzeguiri. The referee got taken out at this point as Belair hit the KOD to Shayna Baszler.

Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke came out to help Baszler but Belair sent them packing. Baszler then locked in the Rear Naked Choke but somehow, Belair powered out of it.

Belair headed to the top rope but missed her 450 Splash. Shayna Baszler locked in the Kirafuta Clutch again, this time making Belair pass out and forcing the referee to call the match.

Shayna Baszler def. Bianca Belair

Shayna Baszler retained her title and that’s it for Bianca Belair’s undefeated streak.

Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Aleister Black (for the NXT Championship)

The challenger made an incredible start to the match, sending Ciampa on the backfoot from the moment the bell rang. Ciampa was forced out of the ring and Aleister Black followed him out. The champ drove Black knee-first into the steel steps and the challenger seemed to hurt his knee.

Ciampa continued working on Black’s knee, repeatedly slamming it into the ring-post. He followed it by driving Black knee-first onto the announcer’s table.

The onslaught continued back inside the ring. Ciampa headed to the top rope and Black knocked him out of the ring with a dropkick out of nowhere. Black finally had an opening and did his best to get back in it despite his injured leg, hitting Ciampa with a German Suplex.

Ciampa replied with a Tower of London onto the apron for a nearfall before Black hit back with a knee strike. Ciampa found an opening after this as Black slipped on water at ringside and hit him with the Fairytale Ending.

Ciampa then went to ringside and took off the padding on the floor again but was caught by a knee strike. Ciampa rolled Black into the ring and hit a Black Mass but he couldn’t cover Ciampa. The champ followed it up with a second Fairytale Ending but Black kicked out again.

Ciampa then went for a third but Aleister Black broke free. Black went for another Black Mass but his leg gave way. Ciampa hit the third Fairytale Ending and pinned Black.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Aleister Black