Recently, a rumour emerged on the internet, stating that Ronda Rousey might be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35. However, a source from WWE confirmed that this was not the case at all.

Ronda Rousey has been a force in WWE ever since she arrived there after the last Royal Rumble. She has won the Women’s Championship and is currently the top woman on the roster. So when a rumour surfaced that she was set to leave WWE following WrestleMania 35, the fans exploded with speculation.

There were rumours that Rousey wanted to leave WWE after her contract ended following WrestleMania 35 to start a family. The rumours also said that the company was already preparing for her departure.

“Also, a WWE spokesperson tells us, “Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter.”

However, since then a source from WWE has confirmed that Rousey is contracted to WWE until 2021. This means that Rousey is not leaving WWE anytime soon.

This does not mean she won’t try for a family in the meantime, but it is unlikely given her status in WWE.