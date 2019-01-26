5 Superstars who could win the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE is set to see a huge WWE Royal Rumble 2019, with an amazing card awaiting the WWE Universe. The 30-Man Royal Rumble is always one of the matches with the most intrigue attached to it. The winner of the WWE Royal Rumble match usually goes on to lead most of the storylines heading into the rest of the year. Thus, it is critical that whoever wins the match be someone that the fans would like to see, or who could craft a good storyline.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 WWE Wrestlers who could win the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the top WWE wrestlers at the moment, who could be about to be on the receiving end of a big push. Rollins may have lost his Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose, but this could be the beginning of a new start to his career. For a long time, Seth Rollins has been away from the main event picture despite being one of the best Superstars on the WWE roster. This could be the time that Rollins finally gets a shot at the big title by winning the Royal Rumble Match.

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been away from action for a while since he picked up an injury, but now he could be making his comeback. Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion, and also is one of the top stars on the roster. What better way to make a comeback than by winning the WWE Royal Rumble Match circa Edge 2010. This would also be a big shock, as this not an outcome that is expected at the moment.

Braun Strowman

A Superstar that many people are overlooking at the moment is Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men was scheduled for a match with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, an attack on Mr McMahon’s limousine saw the opportunity stolen from him. Now he can be a part of the Royal Rumble instead. Strowman is quite the force in the Royal Rumble, and he might be the most obvious choice to win.

Batista

Batista has already won two separate WWE Royal Rumble matches. He was considered to be one of the top wrestlers in the world during his time but has since made his name in Hollywood. We could see history repeat itself if he makes his comeback at this Royal Rumble match. For a long time, a Batista-Triple H feud has been rumoured. With The Game getting injured back during Crown Jewel, it appeared that the match is not happening. However, a recent update from Triple H said that he would be beginning rehab and training soon, something which might see him back in time for WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of those wrestlers who is undefeatable when he wants to be. There are very few stars who are at the same level as him. McIntyre reinvented himself after leaving WWE and came back as a dominant force in NXT. Now, he has been dominant on the main roster and may have established himself as the top heel on the roster. McIntyre desperately needs a big win at the moment to back up his claim that he is the top wrestler that he is. For that reason, winning the Royal Rumble might just be a way to cement his legacy.