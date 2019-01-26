5 Ways Finn Balor could beat Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is almost here. The pay-per-view begins WWE’s Road to WrestleMania, following the first event of the calendar year. One of the biggest matches on the WWE Royal Rumble card this year is the one for the Universal Championship. The first-ever Universal Champion Finn Balor will face the longest-holder of the title, Brock Lesnar.

Ever since he had to relinquish the title due to injury, Balor has not been the same. He has languished in a mid-card spot but is finally getting the big push. As unlikely as it seems, Balor has a huge chance of actually winning the match.

In this article, we will talk about 5 ways that Finn Balor could actually beat Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Using his superior agility

Brock Lesnar is an extremely agile wrestler for his size. A master in MMA as well as wrestling, there seems to be very little that Lesnar can’t do. However, when it comes to agility inside the ring, there is very little that he can do to meet Balor. Given his size, Balor’s agility isn’t unexpected, but it’s on another level altogether. Finn Balor might outpace Lesnar and tire him out, before taking advantage of mistakes he might make while exhausted.

2004 back for a repeat

2004 was a huge year for WWE. It was the year that Vince McMahon allowed one of the ‘smaller’ men in WWE to hold the strap. Brock Lesnar was the title-holder heading into 2004 until he faced Eddie Guerrero at No Way Out 2004. There was no way that Lesnar could possibly lose, except he did. Goldberg had been in the middle of a feud with Lesnar and interfered in the match.

The interference allowed Eddie to win the match. This year could see a repeat of the same results only with Braun Strowman in the role of Goldberg and Balor in the role of Guerrero.

Last-minute stipulation change

A last-minute change in the stipulation for the match might also be in order. WWE often makes changes to the stipulations of a match in the absolute last moment. One way that this might help Balor is if it becomes No DQ. The match will allow him to use weapons against Lesnar and level the playing field. This could allow him to overcome ‘The Beast’.

Balor Club reunion

Finn Balor has not been a part of the Balor Club truly since returning. Gallows and Anderson are over on SmackDown Live while he is one WWE RAW. However, this situation could very well change. On the night of the pay-per-view, an assist from his old Balor club buddies could very well be waiting for him given that they will be present. Finn Balor could then win the match convincingly, while the fans get a huge reunion.

A different persona

The fans are waiting for Balor to come out at Royal Rumble at The Demon. However, Balor has said that The Demon won’t be appearing on this occasion. Fans are forgetting one thing. Balor has more than one persona.

He is the deadly Demon, the friendly Balor, and Prince Devitt. Given this was his persona outside WWE for a long time, Balor could very well adopt the gimmick for a night. Fans got a glimpse of the persona on the night of the NXT UK Takeover recently. A serious Balor in the persona of Prince Devitt might just be what sees the WWE Universe get a new Universal Champion.