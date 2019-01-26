WWE NXT Takeover Phoenix: Preview, predictions, match card

The WWE Royal Rumble Weekend is finally here and along with that has come NXT Takeover: Phoenix. The first pay-per-view for NXT in the new year of 2019 has a whole host of some amazing matches for the NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship. The only match on the card which is not for a title is between Kassius Ohno and Matt Riddle.

NXT TakeOver Phoenix Match Card

Kassius Ohno vs Matt Riddle

Undisputed Era (C) vs War Raiders (for the NXT Tag-Team Championships)

Ricochet (C) vs Johnny Gargano (for the NXT North-American Championships)

Shayna Baszler (C) vs Bianca Belair (for the NXT Women’s Championship)

Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Aleister Black (for the NXT Championship)

Before the pay-per-view takes place, here are our predictions for what will happen in the five matches of NXT Takeover: Phoenix.

Kassius Ohno vs Matt Riddle

Ever since coming to NXT, Kassius Ohno has not really picked up too many victories. He has been the stepping stone for several superstars to get to the next level. He has been in several feuds but never really broken out and always lost the critical match. Now he is facing yet another young new superstar who has recently signed with NXT, Matt Riddle. Having attacked Riddle and his friend Keith Lee in the previous weeks, Kassius Ohno will now have to defend himself well to win against Riddle. In this match-up, given Riddle’s pedigree in MMA as well as wrestling, he seems the obvious choice to win it.

Predictions: Matt Riddle

War Raiders vs Undisputed Era (C)

In what is sure to be another amazing clash, the War Raiders will take on the Undisputed Era. The Undisputed Era has been dominant ever since they made their debut on NXT, taking on and dismantling any and all opposition. Now, they are facing their biggest challenge yet in front of the two barbaric brutes of the War Raiders, who will use their strength and uncanny agility to test the Undisputed Era. In this match, the Undisputed Era will be up against their largest obstacle to date, and it might also be time that they lose.

Predictions: War Raiders

Ricochet (C) vs Johnny Gargano

For the newest championship in NXT, the North American title, Ricochet will face off against Johnny Gargano. This match might just be the Match of the Night given the quality of the two wrestlers involved. Ricochet has been unstoppable ever since he has come to NXT, while Johnny Gargano is still in search of his self, having gone through a sort of a crisis. Right now, Gargano is extremely unpredictable and there is no telling what he might do to Ricochet. But in this match, Ricochet seems like the obvious winner. Johnny Gargano from the Johnny-wrestling that the fans are familiar with and that same uncertainty might be his undoing.

Predictions: Ricochet

Shayna Baszler (C) vs Biana Belair

In the NXT Women’s Championship, the extremely dominant Shayna Baszler will take on Bianca Belair. Bianca Belair has proclaimed that Shayna Baszler is irrelevant to her and she thinks she will have no trouble winning the Championship. Ever since making her debut in NXT, Belair has been a force to be reckoned with, but as of late she has really found her feet. Baszler might be in trouble now, but even if she is, she has two women backing her up in the form of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. In the end, Belair might not be able to do enough to defeat Shayna Baszler.

Predictions: Shayna Baszler

Aleister Black vs Tommaso Ciampa (C)

In the final match of the night, the NXT Championship will be on the line, when Aleister Black tries to regain what was once his when he takes on Tommaso Ciampa. Tommaso Ciampa has been one of the more controversial champions of NXT and his reign has been like none other. He is seemingly undefeatable in the ring and luck has also seemed to be favouring him every time he has entered the NXT ring. Now he is facing an angry Aleister Black who is desperate to win the title back. In a match where really either one could triumph, Tommaso Ciampa holds the advantage of being the heel in this encounter, meaning that he could sink to depths to make sure he retains the championship.

Prediction: Tommaso Ciampa