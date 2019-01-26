WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Preview and predictions

All the talking and the charades are over, and now, all that remains is the WWE Royal Rumble in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s an event that often throws up a surprise or two, and yet we’re still going to try and predict what’s going to go do as best as we can.

There are nine mouth-watering clashes on the card and while some certainly hold more value than others, they all belong on this stage as we begin the Road to WrestleMania.

Rusev vs Shinsuke Nakamura – US Championship

We’ve quite enjoyed seeing how this feud has played out, as both guys are criminally underrated. We can picture Rusev retaining the belt in this one, as the uncertainty surrounding Nakamura’s future continues.

Rusev via submission

The Bar vs The Miz & Shane McMahon – SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Bar are awesome but despite that, it still feels like we’re gearing up for a Miz & Shane title run. The masses may not be in favour of it, but WWE seems hellbent on making it happen.

Miz & Shane via pinfall

Buddy Murphy vs Akira Tozawa vs Hideo Itami vs Kalisto – Cruiserweight Championship

The chaos of the fatal four way stipulation should ensure a really fun encounter here, between four guys who are more than capable of putting on a show. Murphy has done well as champion but anything could happen with so much chaos ensuing, and as a result, we’re backing Hideo Itami to come away with the strap.

Hideo Itami via pinfall

Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks – Raw Women’s Championship

As much as we want to believe Sasha winning the belt is realistic here, Ronda appears to be destined to carry the championship forward into a title bout with Becky Lynch. This could be one of the matches of the night, but that won’t be enough to help Banks capture the belt.

Ronda Rousey via submission

Asuka vs Becky Lynch – SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Man has come around once again, and we’re expecting her to put on a clinic alongside Asuka on Sunday. Alas, her destiny seems to lie in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, but we can’t imagine she’s going to lose as clean as a whistle here. Perhaps an interference will factor into the equation?

Asuka via pinfall

Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles – WWE Championship

While we can’t quite figure out who Daniel Bryan is going to feud with heading into WrestleMania, we’re still confident in saying that he’s going to retain the belt here. If there was one major title match that we’re unsure of it’d probably be this one, though, mainly because of how ‘in your face’ Bryan has been with his new character lately.

AJ Styles via disqualification

Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor – Universal Championship

Finn Balor probably doesn’t have a shot in hell at winning the Universal Championship on Sunday – but the key word there is ‘probably’. He’s the master of pulling a shock win out of nowhere, and we’re fascinated to see what the dynamic is going to be like between him and Brock. He’ll probably still lose, but we’ll get an entertaining match out of it along the way.

Brock Lesnar via pinfall

Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

As much as fans want to back the idea of Charlotte Flair walking away with the win in this one, we just can’t see it. Becky Lynch’s crowning moment is surely right around the corner at WrestleMania 35, and this would be the most logical next step for her en-route to the showcase of the immortals.

Becky Lynch via last eliminating Nia Jax

Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

It’s going to be Seth Rollins, and it doesn’t seem like there are many other alternatives you could throw out there at this point. There’s a chance Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre may work themselves into the inevitable title match against Lesnar at Mania, but in terms of the Rumble, this is The Architect’s moment.

Seth Rollins wins via last eliminating Mustafa Ali