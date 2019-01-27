5 Surprise entrants for the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match is back for the second year in a row. Last year saw the first-ever Match for the Women in the Royal Rumble, and it was a huge success. Asuka won and faced Charlotte Flair in a losing effort at WrestleMania 34. However, the WWE Royal Rumble was also full of some of the top women on the roster, as well as a number of surprise entrants. This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match has already had 23 names announced who are set to be participating. On top of that, there will be other surprise entrants.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 surprise entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Lita and Trish Stratus

Both Lita and Trish Stratus have been a driving force in WWE by being legends for the current WWE roster. They played a huge part in the first-ever Royal Rumble, as well as the first-ever Evolution pay-per-view. Given their important roles in the changing WWE roster so far, the part that they are playing in WWE is a huge one. Trish and Lita are almost certain to be a part of this year’s Royal Rumble as well.

Kelly Kelly

Possibly one of the most popular women on the PG WWE Era, Kelly Kelly has been one of those women who always has the audience’s support. Given the pop that she gets even now, Kelly Kelly is a big name for the WWE Women’s Division. With that in mind, it should be remembered that she is no longer as young as she once was, but is still a big star. This year could see her run in during the Royal Rumble Match and be a popular figure who the audience would love to see back.

Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is one of the top women to have ever entered a WWE ring. Throughout her run in the Women’s Divison, she was a top contender for the Women’s Title and held it as well. She competed at the top level, taking Beth Phoenix and other competitors at her level on all the time. Currently retired and married to the Undertaker, Michelle McCool is far from done. She is extremely fit and could make another short return at this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Stephanie McMahon

It has been a long time since Stephanie McMahon took any bumps in WWE ring. She competed last year at WrestleMania in a tag team match against Ronda Rousey, which showed that she was still capable of competing in the ring. The McMahons are one family who doesn’t hesitate when it comes to getting their hands dirty. They participate right next to the wrestlers in their company. What would be a bigger proof of how invested Stephanie McMahon is than to enter the WWE Royal Rumble Match?

Becky Lynch

I know, Becky Lynch is already in a match at WWE Royal Rumble, facing Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Title. However, there is a huge chance that Ronda Rousey will interfere the same way she did at TLC and cost her the opportunity. This will lead to Becky Lynch entering the Royal Rumble with the sole intention of challenging Rousey at WrestleMania 35. This is the match that the WWE Universe wants to see, and WWE should give it to them.