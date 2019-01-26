5 Surprise entrants who could be in the men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is just around the corner, as the Superstars gear up for Rumble weekend. With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view also comes the expectations of returns or surprises Superstars showing up for the Royal Rumble Match. It is one of the most awaited matches of the year, as the audience breathlessly wait to see which Superstar will show up. Given the anticipation before every Royal Rumble Match, speculation runs wild about which Superstar could make an appearance.

In this article, we will talk about 5 Surprise entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens:

Putting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in one single point, both Superstars have been out of action for a long while. The time has come for these two Superstars to make their return to WWE given that they have now recovered from their injuries. With that in mind, what better way to make their return to the WWE, than as part of the WWE Royal Rumble Match? They will get a huge pop from the WWE audience, and make an impression directly upon their return. This will also not need them to become immediately involved with any feuds at the moment.

The Undertaker

Although this is the rumour around every WrestleMania season of late, this year might very well be the last year for the Undertaker. If this is true, then there is a huge chance that the Dead Man will be making an appearance at the Royal Rumble. This would be a huge entrance, as no matter how old the Phenom is, his presence in a WWE arena is something else altogether. He knows how to work the crowd, and that’s exactly what he could do when he makes his appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

Bray Wyatt

One of the Superstars that the rumours are all overlooking is Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has been one of those Superstars who has not had the best run in WWE. However, with Wyatt getting completely repackaged, after appearing on one House Show, Wyatt is yet to show up again. Now might be the best time for Wyatt to make his return, as a new gimmick ahead of WrestleMania at the Royal Rumble might very well see Wyatt in a huge matchup for WrestleMania.

Batista

Batista is one of the biggest Hollywood Stars to have wrestled in WWE at the moment. While he is obviously busy with his filming schedule, Batista has shown interest in coming back to wrestle in WWE. A possible feud with Triple H might be waiting for Batista if Triple H recovers in time, and for this reason, a return at the Royal Rumble match would be a perfect way for him to return to WWE.

The Rock

Is there a more iconic Superstar in WWE than The Rock? The Electrifying People’s Champion has spent more time outside the WWE and has become an icon in Hollywood as well. However, The Rock is never done with WWE. He has talked again and again of returning for another run in the company.

The WWE Royal Rumble might just see a return from one of the greatest personas to ever work in WWE if the Rock decides to come back.