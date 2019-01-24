5 Things we want to see at WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is considered to be one of the best events on the pro wrestling calendar, and while the events have been a bit hit and miss in recent years, there are plenty of reasons to feel hopeful. This is arguably one of the most stacked Rumble cards we’ve seen in a long time, and that can only mean good things on Sunday – we hope.

As is the default nature of any wrestling fan or member of the WWE Universe, we automatically have a few things that pop into our head regarding what we’d like to see in Phoenix. Some of these suggestions are a little bit more realistic than others, but let’s face it, it wouldn’t be WWE without some out there booking ideas.

Whatever happens, we’re still confident in saying that we’ll get something worth seeing, and that kind of unpredictability is what’ll keep us all tuning in from the first match until the very last.

A Great WrestleMania Teaser

Every single Royal Rumble marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania, and with that, we usually get a nice teaser trailer for the event to go alongside the reveal of the official theme song. This might not be a big deal to some other there, but in our mind, these are the type of small details that give us an inkling of how seriously WWE are taking things this year.

All-Time Great Rumble Surprise

It’s been three years since AJ Styles made his debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, and we don’t think it’s unfair to suggest that it was the last great Royal Rumble surprise. As you can see in the above image we’ve got an idea of who we’d like to see appear, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be Omega. We just want one of those iconic shocks that will truly leave us open-mouthed like the marks we are.

A Cruiserweight Classic

While the cruiserweight division has been constantly churning out great matches for months on end now, it feels like they still aren’t getting the recognition they deserve. Hopefully, on one of the biggest stages of the year, the four competitors battling it out for the title this weekend can prove to the world why they’re just as good as advertised.

Sasha Banks Showcase

She doesn’t need to beat her and there doesn’t even need to be any controversy behind it. All we want, at the core of it all, is for Sasha Banks to put on an absolute masterclass with Ronda Rousey. These two have the potential to put on the best match not only of the night, but of Rousey’s career thus far. Can they do it? Of course they can.

Some Fight From Finn

Brock Lesnar is probably going to run through Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble, but we’re hoping it isn’t quite as one sided as we’re imagining it to be in our mind. If Finn can get in some solid offense, kind of like Bryan did at Survivor Series, then we’ll be satisfied with whatever outcome stems from that.