WWE Royal Rumble 2o19 has now rolled around and is right around the corner for the WWE. The first pay-per-view of 2019, the show will start off the road to WrestleMania.

The card will feature the traditional 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, as well as a 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. It will also feature Brock Lesnar defending his title against Finn Balor, while Daniel Bryan does the same against AJ Styles. Ronda Rousey will face Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title, while ‘The Man’ Becky Lunch looks to gain back her Championship from Asuka.

Read on to know more about how, when and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2019.

Location, date and start time of the Royal Rumble 2019:

The Royal Rumble will take place in Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on the 27th of January.

Start Time: Pre-show – 5 PM (EST), 2 PM ( PST), 10 PM (UK Time), 3:30 AM (IST – 28th January), 6 AM (Singapore Time – 28th January)

Main Show – 7 PM (EST), 4 PM ( PST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST – 28th January), 8 AM (Singapore Time – 28th January)

Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2019:

The Royal Rumble 2019 will be streamed live globally on the WWE Network. You can tune into the WWE Network to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2019.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 card: