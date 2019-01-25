A look at the last five Royal Rumble match winners

The Royal Rumble event awaits this weekend, as wrestling fans around the world prepare for what is quite simply one of the most anticipated shows of the year. That isn’t exclusive to this year, though, because the January spectacular always throws up a surprise or two – and when it comes to the Rumble matches themselves, there have certainly been some interesting winners as of late.

From fan favourites to shock triumphs, the following five superstars booked their ticket to WrestleMania in one of the most dramatic ways imaginable. Of course, the quality of the matches differed, but that’s another conversation for another day.

So enjoy this trip down memory lane as we take a look at how these five winners wound up.

Asuka – 2018

Asuka’s win at the Royal Rumble last year was somewhat expected, and it came at the end of a historic night for WWE given it was the first ever women’s Rumble match. The Empress of Tomorrow went on to WrestleMania 34, where she lost in her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair. After a few more title losses to Carmella it felt like her push was dead in the water, only for her to win the title just last month. Now, twelve months on, she’s set to defend the SD title against Becky Lynch.

Shinsuke Nakamura – 2018

The excitement for Shinsuke Nakamura’s Royal Rumble win was evident, as the King of Strong Style overcame Roman Reigns and John Cena to book his ticket to the showcase of the immortals. Alas, his eventual drop down the card was much more dramatic than Asuka’s, kicking off with his loss to AJ Styles in an underwhelming WWE Championship match at Mania. He then lost to Styles a few more times before being relegated to the US title scene, and now, his future is unknown as he prepares to challenge Rusev for the strap on Sunday.

Randy Orton – 2017

Randy Orton’s second Rumble win back in 2017 certainly felt like it was being done as a method of pulling the wool over the eyes of the WWE Universe. Ironically enough, though, he’s actually the last superstar to win his WrestleMania title shot match, after he defeated former teammate Bray Wyatt in Orlando. He lost the title to Jinder Mahal before bouncing around the midcard, but his current run as a heel makes him an outside bet for a final four finish in Phoenix.

Triple H – 2016

The plans for WrestleMania 32 were falling apart pretty fast and WWE needed to think of a plan pretty quickly. In the end, they went with Triple H winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, before losing it straight back to Roman Reigns in Dallas. The Game is currently spending most of his time building for the future down in NXT, but he still pops up as a part time competitor from time to time when WWE needs a big name on the card.

Roman Reigns – 2015

Ah, Roman’s win in 2015. This kind of kick started the hate for The Big Dog, although in truth, it did lead to the best WrestleMania main event in recent memory. He lost at WrestleMania 31 after Seth Rollins cashed in to make his match against Brock Lesnar a triple threat, with The Architect saving what seemed to be a pretty bleak situation for WWE. Roman wound up winning the world title (both WWE and Universal) a few times, before being forced to take a leave of absence earlier this year due to the return of his leukaemia.