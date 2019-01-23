5 Most likely title changes at the WWE Royal Rumble

The world of WWE can be an odd yet wonderful place sometimes, with the upcoming Royal Rumble event being a perfect example of that. Despite months of uncertainty from fans regarding the direction of the product on a week to week basis, it seems as if they’re steadying the ship – and now, they’re all set to kick off the Road to WrestleMania in a big way.

Alas, while the two Rumble matches themselves may be picking up the most attention, there’s also a series of title matches on the card for us to sink our teeth into. Some appear as if they’re going to be a touch more competitive than others, and as such, we’ve decided to take a look at which championships are most likely to change hands in Phoenix.

P.S: yes, the exclusion of the WWE & Raw Women’s titles here means we’re pretty confident Rousey & Bryan are walking away with the belts.

Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor – Universal Championship

While the last minute addition of Finn Balor to this match in place of Braun Strowman may not mean much in the eyes of many, you just never know what could happen in the WWE. With Daniel Cormier’s retirement date coming up and Brock looking like he’s in the best shape of his career, there’s a chance he could drop the strap here in a major upset before heading back off to mixed martial arts for one last run.

Asuka vs Becky Lynch – SD Women’s Championship

There seems to be much more sense in Becky Lynch losing this match before going on to win the women’s Royal Rumble later in the night, but still, there’s a chance she could win the belt back here. Perhaps she defeats Asuka and costs Rousey the title against Sasha Banks, which leads to Ronda entering the Rumble and winning the whole thing. It’s unlikely, but it’s plausible.

Rusev vs Shinsuke Nakamura – US Championship

Whilst it was nice to see Rusev win back the United States Championship, WWE loves throwing a random midcard title change onto any given card for the sake of it. We legitimately think these two could have a really good match if they’re given the time to do so, although part of us worries that it’ll be bumped to the pre-show given how stacked the card is this year.

Murphy vs Tozawa vs Itami vs Kalisto – Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy has done a decent enough job as Cruiserweight Champion, but a multi-man match always opens up the door for a possible title change. If anyone is going to come away with the title we think it’s going to be Hideo Itami, if only because it’s the kind of main roster moment he deserves.

The Bar vs The Miz & Shane McMahon – SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Let’s not pretend like we don’t all know it’s coming.

One of two things will probably happen here: either Miz turns on Shane and sets up their inevitable match at WrestleMania 35, or they win the titles from Cesaro & Sheamus. We’re leaning towards the latter, but we’re praying that we at least get a solid match out of it first.