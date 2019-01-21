5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW tonight

WWE is finally about to start the Road to WrestleMania, when this Sunday, they host the WWE Royal Rumble. Before the pay-per-view, however, WWE RAW will wind up the buildup with the go-home show. Go-home shows before the bigger pay-per-views in WWE are critical for their role in both building hype for the show and storytelling. This week’s Monday Night RAW will be no different and could see a few surprises before the Rumble.

In this article, we will talk about 5 surprises that could happen on this week’s WWE RAW.

Sasha Banks gets a win over Ronda Rousey

Sasha Banks is set to team up with Bayley to face the team of Ronda Rousey and Natalya ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble. Rousey is the obvious choice to retain the championship at the Rumble match. However, the RAW before the Rumble, this could be a huge opportunity for Sasha Banks to get a win over Ronda Rousey ahead of their match.

Since it is a tag team match, Natalya might be the one pinned, but it will give Banks momentum heading into the Rumble.

Lars Sullivan makes his debut

This past week, we saw EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, and Nikki Cross in one form or another on both shows. The only NXT call-up who was missing? Lars Sullivan.

Sullivan reportedly had mental health issues which prevented him from appearing earlier in the year. Now, however, in the leadup to the Royal Rumble Match, there could be a segment where Sullivan appears on RAW. He could carve his path of destruction and announce that he was going to be a part of the WWE Royal Rumble.

Braun Strowman makes his presence felt

Another giant Superstar who will have to do something big on this week’s RAW is Braun Strowman. No longer fighting for the Universal Championship, Strowman needs a match for the Royal Rumble.

He could come out on RAW, clear the ring of Superstars, and then announce his participation in the Rumble Match. He could then say that his Universal Championship chance might have been taken from him at the Rumble, but by winning the 30-man match, he can gain it back.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose both attack Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley may have bitten off more than he can chew by winning the Intercontinental Title. Both Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins desperately want that title back. This could be their opportunity to attack Lashley on RAW.

It would be extremely surprising to see the two rivals team up for a common goal. The team-up would inevitably lead to Ambrose attacking Rollins again, however, signalling that their rivalry is far from done with.

Finn Balor leaves Lesnar in his dust

Not too many people expect Finn Balor to defeat Brock Lesnar. However, on this episode WWE RAW, Balor has the chance to prove he can do exactly that. When Lesnar interrupts him on the show, he could use his agility to leave ‘The Beast’ in the dust, and even take him out.

This is not something people are expecting and would lead to a huge surprise. It would also help build hype for a match that has not had much time to develop a storyline.