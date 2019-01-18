WWE Rumors: 4 WWE Superstars reportedly ask for their release

WWE is currently facing a number of requests from Superstars looking to be released from their contract. Mike and Maria Kanellis reportedly asked for their release from the company after being unhappy with their booking direction. Also asking for their release after a frustrating run on the main roster is the tag team duo, the Revival.

The Revival seemingly fell out of the good graces of Mr McMahon upon using the word ‘pro-wrestlers’ to refer to themselves on television. Since then, their booking has been anything but consistent with them being kept off television for a long time and losing a lot of matches. This was even more disappointing due to their successful run on NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Revival asked for their release following their match against the Lucha House Party on this week’s episode of RAW.

Mike and Maria Kanellis have not featured much on WWE television either, although this may be more due to Maria Kanellis being pregnant and Mike’s battle with addiction. However, since returning to television the two have not been used much, and there does not seem to be any storyline for them at the moment. This may be what caused them to apparently ask for their release.

With that in mind, it can be said that All Elite Wrestling is one company waiting on the fringes to pick up any disgruntled WWE employee. It remains to be seen if WWE actually chooses to release them even if they have asked for it.