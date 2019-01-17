WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Reason Finn Balor will face Brock Lesnar, End of the brand split?

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here, and with it there comes the excitement that the Road to WrestleMania always brings. With the Rumble approaching feuds are reaching a breaking point, as Superstars prepare to defend their titles at the pay-per-view. Others prepare to compete in the WWE Royal Rumble and win their respective 30-person competition to challenge for the title of their choosing at the Grandest Stage of them all.

As usual, this time brings along with it a whole host of rumors about what could be waiting for the WWE Universe at the show. In this article, we will talk about 4 WWE Royal Rumble Rumours which are circulating about the pay-per-view.

Winner of Women’s Royal Rumble

The Women’s Royal Rumble is back for its second year, and the hype surrounding it is even more than the first time. The favourite to win the Rumble is none other than ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch, however, it appears she will not be a part of the match and challenging for the title instead. In her absence, Charlotte Flair is the rumored pick to win the Rumble. However, Lynch could still be a part of the Rumble if she lost her match earlier in the night and joined proceedings.

Another match could still be added?

While the WWE Royal Rumble card is quite stacked at the moment, there might be another match added on. The Revival recently picked up another win, and they have looked good on the main roster. They might be the next ones to challenge Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles again, as the last time they won due to a mistake by the referee.

The end of the brand split?

A rumour that has come up recently is that WWE is thinking about ending the brand split. With wrestlers like Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, EC3 etc. floating between the brands, the rumor may be justified. There are rumors the announcement may take place at the Rumble itself. However, the Brand Split may not be ending anytime soon due to the new deal with Fox for SmackDown. According to reports, Fox will want their performers to be exclusive to their network, and thus there is a high chance that the brand split is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Reason for Finn Balor’s Universal Championship Match

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw Finn Balor replace Braun Strowman as the challenger for ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar. While Balor ran the gauntlet, beating Jinder Mahal and then beating his opponents in a Fatal Four-way matchup, there were questions raised as to why Strowman was replaced. While some pointed towards Strowman’s injury, according to the Wrestling Observer, this might actually be WWE’s way of protecting Strowman. Apparently, Mr. McMahon might have noticed Strowman’s support dwindling of late, after the number of losses he has had. Another loss might have proved too costly for the WWE Superstar, and so he was replaced by Finn Balor to protect and rebuild him.

This was the plan for a while apparently, and this does not mean that Balor is losing. Balor could very well still go on to beat Brock Lesnar and reclaim the Universal Title he had never lost in the first place.