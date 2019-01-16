This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown features Shane McMahon’s birthday bash as well as a battle between two of the most talented luchadors in WWE history – Rey Mysterio and Andrade ‘ Cien’ Almas. Scroll down for full WWE SmackDown results.

Rey Mysterio vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Rey Mysterio and Andrade Almas have already taken each other to the limits in the past, tearing the house down on each occasion and they’ll get another chance to do it tonight on SmackDown.

Shane’s birthday bash

Shane McMahon will celebrate his birthday on WWE SmackDown and we know what that means – there will be shenanigans. Will Shane’s birthday bring him and The Miz closer together or will The Bar crash their party?

Make sure to tune in this Tuesday on #SDLive as yours truly hosts the best birthday bash in the world for my bestie @shanemcmahon…it’s gonna be AWESOME! @WWE pic.twitter.com/nOqhhg3mjC — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 13, 2019

WWE SmackDown Results

SmackDown started with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch driving into the parking lot and making her way to the ring. We saw Heavy Machinery backstage with The New Day making a unique smoothie. Becky drank it on her way to the ring.

Becky Lynch calls out Asuka

Becky headed down to the ring and called out Asuka. She said that Asuka was said to be unbeatable before she lost to Charlotte at WrestleMania. Therefore, she added that there was no way that she wasn’t ready for Asuka since she’d beaten Charlotte around the world for the last 5 months.

Asuka came out to interrupt Becky and told her she was all hype and no sting.

The IIconics interrupted and told Asuka that her behavior wasn’t becoming of a champion before telling Becky that she was behaving like a “typical man”. The IIconics then said they planned to win the women’s Royal Rumble before becoming the first women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Becky Lynch vs Peyton Royce

Becky Lynch challenged Royce to an impromptu match. Lynch wasn’t ready for it and wrestled in jeans and slip-ons.

However, Becky completely dominated the openings stages of the match, hitting Royce with a cheapshot after faking a handshake early on. Becky continued clubbing Royce with right hands as she tried to lock in the Dis-Arm-Her but Royce rolled outside. Becky hit her with a sliding dropkick before rolling her back into the ring.

Royce took control as Becky followed her in, catching her with rights and lefts. Becky wrested back control with an Exploder Suplex before quickly locking in a Dis-Arm-Her for the win.

Becky Lynch def. Peyton Royce

Asuka didn’t want to be overshadowed and dragged Billie Kay into the ring for an impromptu match.

Asuka vs Billie Kay

Asuka immediately hit Kay with a hip attack before going for her version of a Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka then applied the Asuka Lock for the win.

Asuka def. Billie Kay

AJ Styles was in the back throwing t-shirts into a crowd of fans in the arena. Daniel Bryan attacked him out of nowhere but AJ hit him with spinebuster through a table before officials dragged him away.